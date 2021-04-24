‘System Has Collapsed’: Global Media Criticises Govt over COVID

The world is watching as India’s healthcare sector chokes under the second COVID wave in the country, with top hospitals in the capital losing critical patients to an acute oxygen shortage.

SOS calls are pouring in from Delhi’s hospitals daily, as 20 lives were lost in Jaipur Golden Hospital’s critical care unit, on 24 April.

BBC, in a piece titled ‘A nightmare on repeat – India is running out of oxygen again’, pointed to the government’s lack of planning that has now led authorities to scramble for new supply points.