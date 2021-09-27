Switzerland Legalises Same-Sex Marriage as 64% Vote 'Yes' in Referendum

On Sunday, 26 September, Switzerland became the world's 30th country to legalise same-sex marriage and the right of same-sex couples to adopt children, BBC reported.

The legalisation also gives lesbian couples the right, using sperm donations, to have children.

LGBT campaigners and progressive groups were jubilant about the decision. Jan Muller, who works for the 'yes' campaign committee, told news agency AFP that this was a "historic day for Switzerland", and "an important day for the whole LGBT community."

Amnesty International also stated that permitting civil marriages for same-sex couples was a "milestone for equality", reported Reuters.