SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin’s Waukesha City, Over 23 Injured
Fire Chief Steven Howard said that 11 adults and 12 “paediatric patients” were transported to six hospitals.
Over 23 people were injured after a red SUV mowed down a Christmas parade on Sunday, 21 November, in Wisconsin’s Waukesha city in the United States (US).
The Twitter handle Waukesha Alerts reported the “mass casualty incident” at the Waukesha Holiday parade area and asked people to take “shelter in place until the all clear is given.”
Meanwhile, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said that the suspected vehicle was recovered by officials, and they are looking into a person of interest, CNN reported.
Fire Chief Steven Howard further informed that 11 adults and 12 “paediatric patients” were transported to six hospitals.
Expressing his gratitude for law enforcement and medical personnel, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said in a tweet, “My thoughts and prayers for everyone injured in Waukesha’s Christmas parade.”
Further, the School District of Waukesha has cancelled all schools on 22 November, while the decision to close schools for 23 November will be taken later.
A live video feed of the parade showed a red SUV speeding on the road where the parade was taking place. At least a dozen units from both the fire department and police department reached the scene.
Chief Thompson was further quoted as saying, “It’s a very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved, the scene is now safe. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family members”
(With inputs from CNN.)
