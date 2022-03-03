Survivor of Leningrad Siege, 5 Kids Among Those Detained for Protests in Russia

As Russian citizens keep on taking to the streets to protest against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, a septuagenarian activist, said to be a survivor of the historic siege of Leningrad in the 1940s, was detained by the police while demonstrating in St Petersburg on Wednesday, 2 March.

This comes merely a day after the detention of 5 children who had gone to lay flowers at the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow.

Videos circulated on social media show Yelena Osipova, 76, holding posters in protest against the war being waged against Ukraine, as more anti-war demonstrators standing behind her raise slogans and applaud. She is then marched away by a group of police personnel, who can be seen attempting to take her posters, one of which reportedly read in Russian, "Soldier, drop your weapon and you will be a true hero!"