'Supportive of Democracy': MEA Reacts to Rajapaksa's Resignation in Sri Lanka

Reacting to the scenes that are unfolding in Sri Lanka, India said on Tuesday, 10 May, that it would "always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes."

"As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability, and economic recovery," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended, this year alone, support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine, etc," he added.