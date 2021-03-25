Suez Canal Blocked by Massive Ship; Costs $9 Billion Everyday

The incident began when strong winds blew through the region and thrusted sands along the banks of the canal. The waterway is less than 205 meters wide and is difficult to navigate, especially when there's poor visibility.

‘Ever Given’, however, kept going on its charted course from China to Rotterdam. When winds reached a speed of about 46 miles an hour, dust was swept up around the ship, which led the crew to lose control and the ship deviated sideways, blocking almost the entirety of the channel.

According to shipping agent Inchcape, the ship is still in the same position as it was on Tuesday.

Two canal pilots were onboard when the ship went aground at about 5:40 am. The ship's last known speed was 13.5 knots at about 5:30 am, Bloomberg reported.