Suez Canal Blocked by Massive Ship; Costs $9 Billion Everyday

One of the busiest waterways in the world, the Suez Canal, was blocked on Tuesday morning, 22 March, when a 400-metre long, 224,000-tonne ship, named ‘Ever Given’ lodged sideways after a gust of wind blew it off course, as per a statement by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).
Tugs and diggers have been trying to dislodge the ship, while dredgers are trying to loosen it, in attempts to pull it out. However, the overwhelming size of the container ship has made it difficult for it to budge.
Instagram user Julianne Cona posted a photo of the grounded ship from the ‘Maersk Denver’, which was forced to wait behind the ‘Ever Given’.
As the back log of ships continue to build up for a third day, an elite salvage team is expected to arrive on Thursday, 25 March. According to Nick Sloane, the salvage master is responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia in 2012, the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak.
The Suez Canal serves as a crucial waterway for international trade, with vessels carrying everything, from crude oil to consumer goods.
What Exactly Happened
The incident began when strong winds blew through the region and thrusted sands along the banks of the canal. The waterway is less than 205 meters wide and is difficult to navigate, especially when there's poor visibility.
‘Ever Given’, however, kept going on its charted course from China to Rotterdam. When winds reached a speed of about 46 miles an hour, dust was swept up around the ship, which led the crew to lose control and the ship deviated sideways, blocking almost the entirety of the channel.
According to shipping agent Inchcape, the ship is still in the same position as it was on Tuesday.
Two canal pilots were onboard when the ship went aground at about 5:40 am. The ship's last known speed was 13.5 knots at about 5:30 am, Bloomberg reported.
Global Impact
The Suez Canal accounts for 10 percent of all international maritime trade and holds its importance in connecting the Mediterranean sea to the Red sea, reducing the travel time by half in comparison to the alternate route via Africa’s southern tip.
Based on calculations by Lloyd’s List, traffic stopped on either side by the blockage costs more than 9 billion dollars everyday.
The ‘Ever Given’ is stuck in the southern part of the canal, marking a setback for global supply chains due to the backlog of over a hundred ships.
One shipping lawyer, who declined to be named, said, “It is potentially the world's biggest ever container ship disaster without a ship going bang,” Reuters reported.
Even if the ship is refloated quickly, which seems unlikely, insurers of the ship will likely face million dollar claims. However, claims for spillage into the canal or pollution are unlikely to be raised yet.
Analytics firm Kpler said more than 20 oil tankers carrying crude and refined products were affected by the disruptions, Reuters reported. Oil prices also rose by two percent.
Efforts to Refloat the Ship Underway
SCA chairman Admiral Osama Rabie said in a statement that “rescue and tug units are continuing their efforts” to free the MV ‘Ever Given’.
SMIT Salvage, a Dutch firm responsible for saving ships during storms has taken the task to dislodge the ship. It’s speculated that the ship’s ballast water and even fuel might have to be removed to lighten the massive ship.
As per data compiled by Bloomberg, around 185 vessels, mostly bulk carriers, container ships, and oil or chemical tankers were waiting to cross the canal on Wednesday. The blockages at major waterways is due to the increasing size of ships and congestion of waterways such as the Suez or Panama Canal.
(With inputs from Bloomberg, Lloyd’s List and Reuters.)
