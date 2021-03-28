Ship Blocking Suez Canal Moves Slightly, Refloat Timeline Unclear

Almost a week after a massive container brought traffic on the Suez Canal to a standstill, authorities said that while sustained efforts to dislodge the ship had “allowed it stern rudder to move,” it remains unclear when the vessel will be able to refloat completely, reported Reuters.

Initial reports suggested that the 224,000-ton Panama-flagged ‘Ever Given’ was grounded on 23 March in the canal after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a sandstorm, which led the SCA to announce on Thursday temporary suspension of navigation in the man-made waterway.