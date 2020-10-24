Post UAE & Bahrain, Sudan to Normalise Ties With Israel: Trump

In what is being seen as a Middle East diplomatic breakthrough for US President Donald Trump, Sudan is normalising relations with Israel in exchange for Washington removing Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Trump made the announcement at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan's Sovereignty Council chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on the phone with him.

A statement released by The White House on Friday, 23 October, mentioned, “After decades living under a brutal Islamist dictatorship that supported terrorism, the people of Sudan are in charge and democracy is taking root. The Sudanese transitional government has demonstrated tremendous courage and commitment to combating terrorism, building its democratic institutions, and improving its relations with its neighbours.”