‘Stop Sowing Discord’: China to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Hours after India and the United States signed the landmark Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), China issued a statement urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "stop sowing discord" between Beijing and countries in the region, undermining the regional peace and stability.

According to a Reuters report, following the meeting between Indian ministers and the US delegates, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said: “Our leaders, and our citizens, see with increasing clarity that the Chinese Communist Party is no friend to democracy, the rule of law, transparency, nor to freedom of navigation, the foundation of a free and open, prosperous Indo-Pacific.”