‘Starship Has Landed’: SpaceX Launches & Lands Successful Flight

SpaceX successfully launched and landed its Starship on Wednesday, 5 May. Elon Musk’s Starship is intended to be used for space missions, including sending astronauts to Mars.

This was the fifth attempt of the rocket ship, as the previous four test flights had ended up in fiery explosions before, during or soon after touchdown.

The Starship SN-15 prototype took flight from SpaceX’s seaside launch pad and skyrocketed for more than 6 miles (10 kilometres) over the Gulf of Mexico before turning and descending horizontally, and then going vertical again just in time for touchdown.