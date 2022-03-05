Starlink Won't Block Russian News Sources in Ukraine: Elon Musk
Elon Musk said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday, 5 February, that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.
Musk on Twitter wrote that it will not do so unless at gunpoint.
"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint."Elon Musk
"Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he added.
Meanwhile, tech giants including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Meta, and several other tech platforms have already banned RT and Sputnik in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Musk also wrote that "SpaceX reprioritised to cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming".
"Will cause slight delays in Starship and Starlink V2," he added.
Musk on Friday, 4 February, warned Ukrainians to use the Starlink satellite system with caution as his commercial internet network can be targeted by Russians and hamper the entire system at work.
As a non-Russian communications system, the Starlink satellite internet service has a "high" probability of being targeted, Musk had said.
