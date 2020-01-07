40 Dead in Stampede at Funeral for Iran General Killed by US

A stampede on Tuesday, 7 January, at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a US airstrike last week killed 40 people and injured 213 others, two Iranian semi-official news agencies reported.

The stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway, said the Fars and ISNA news agencies, citing Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services.

There was no information as to what had set off the stampede. Initial videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road and others shouting and trying to help them. Soleimani's funeral was later delayed but no new timing was given.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions," he earlier said. In delaying Soleimani’s burial, authorities cited concerns about the massive crowd that had gathered, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.