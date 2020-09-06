Several Injured in Multiple Stabbings in Birmingham, Say Police

Several people were injured in multiple stabbings in Birmingham, England in the wee hours of Sunday, 6 September, the West Midlands Police said.

While the reports of casualties or injuries are being ascertanined, the reason behind the stabbings or the details of the culprits are yet unclear.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after,” the West Midland Police tweeted.