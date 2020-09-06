Several Injured in Multiple Stabbings in Birmingham, Say Police
The number of casualties and the cause of the stabbing are yet unknown.
Several people were injured in multiple stabbings in Birmingham, England in the wee hours of Sunday, 6 September, the West Midlands Police said.
While the reports of casualties or injuries are being ascertanined, the reason behind the stabbings or the details of the culprits are yet unclear.
“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after,” the West Midland Police tweeted.
“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care,” the police said.
Declaring it as a “major incident,” the police said that work is still going on to establish what has happened, and it could take some time to confirm any more details. The police also requested not speculate the cause of the incident.
“We would urge you to remain calm (but vigilant) and to stay away from the area. To keep updated on what is happening please follow the @wmpolice twitter account,” the police said in a statement.
