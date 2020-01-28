Sri Lankan Visa on Arrival on Hold for Chinese Over Coronavirus

The officials at Colombo international airport said the entry to airport's arrival and departure terminals had been restricted to passengers only.

Some 65 Sri Lankan students in China returned by Monday. Another flight to evacuate students is due to leave on Tuesday. A total of 204 students have been evacuated in the last three days.

The government has said that it has completed the collection of information on students in China. A National Action Committee to prevent the spreading of coronavirus was convened on Monday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the committee comprising health experts.