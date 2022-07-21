US Vice President Kamala Harris' Longtime Aide Rohini Kosoglu Bids Adieu

Sri Lankan American Rohini Kosoglu is leaving her position as the Domestic Policy Adviser to Kamala Harris, the United States Vice President, in August 2022.

Kosoglu, who has been a longtime aide and advisor to Harris, will be leaving Harris' team after almost six years. With more than a decade of experience in advising elected officials and candidates, Kosoglu has fulfilled senior roles on national campaigns and Capitol Hill. She is an expert at managing large and complex companies.

According to The Washington Post, Kosoglu, the mother of three sons ages nine, six, and almost three said she wants to spend more time with her family. She said that her boss, Harris, understands that her family is looking forward to Kosoglu taking the time off.