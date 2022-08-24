Sri Lanka To Soon Replace Draconian Anti-Terrorism Law With New Act

The PTA has invited international condemnation and concern. "Concerned about reports on the use of the PTA in recent arrests as we refer to information given by the (Sri Lankan) government to the international community about the de-facto moratorium of the use of PTA," a European Union statement said regarding the aforementioned arrests.

Sri Lanka's economy continues to be in peril. On Wednesday, 24 August, it issued a ban on the import of 300 consumer items like chocolates, perfumes, and shampoos in order to tackle the foreign exchange crisis.

"Under imports and exports control regulations dated August 22, an import ban on a wide range of consumer items from food to machinery has come into immediate effect," the notification stated.

(With inputs from PTI.)