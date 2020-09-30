Sri Lanka Govt Bans Cattle Slaughter, to Import Beef for Consumers

The Sri Lankan government, on Tuesday, 29 September, gave its assent to a proposal to ban cattle slaughter in the country, reported PTI.

Consumption of beef is still legal in Sri Lanka, however, with the government deciding to import beef for those who consume it, reported PTI.



Srilankan Cabinet spokesman and Mass Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella announced the decision on cattle slaughter ban and reportedly said that the decision will be legalised in due course.