Sri Lanka’s Protests Show a Fragile Unity – For Now
Sri Lanka is facing since winning independence from Britain in 1948. Inflation is at an all-time high and protests are .
Most public anger toward President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Critics point to the Rajapaksas’ , and “Gota out” signs demanding their resignations are seen across the country.
Protesters . This seeming unity is notable in Sri Lanka, which has been deeply divided for decades.
The country has a violent history of ethnic and religious conflict, and of scapegoating minorities.
In recent years, that has been , who make up about 10% of the population. As who focuses on Sri Lanka, I have studied Muslims’ precarious position in Sri Lankan society amid growing discrimination.
Civil War
Traditionally, Sri Lanka into three : the Sinhalese, who make up 74% of the population and are mostly Buddhists; the Tamils, about 15%, most of whom are Hindu; and Muslims, who are descendants of Middle Eastern traders and mostly speak the Tamil language.
In 1983 a civil war broke out between the Sri Lankan government and Tamil separatists that lasted until 2009. Violent tensions between the island’s two biggest groups had existed for years, with the Sinhalese majority believing Tamils had received . After independence, the situation reversed: for example, Sinhala became , meaning that Tamil-speaking Sri Lankans lost jobs in the public sector.
The assures the religious freedom of all, but Buddhism is also given a special status.
It states, “The Republic of Sri Lanka shall give to Buddhism the foremost place and accordingly it shall be the duty of the State to protect and foster” the faith.
The war caused the deaths of , including of civilians, though estimates vary. As many as might still be displaced.
Both sides were accused of war crimes, including , when Mahinda Rajapaksa – now prime minister – was president, and his brother Gotabaya, now president, was secretary of defence.
Government officials deny abuses, and have tried to block .
New Tensions
After the war the country’s third-largest ethnic group, Muslims, became the new target for Sinhalese nationalists, who claimed that had both with the Middle East.
A hardline Buddhist group called the encouraged anti-Muslim sentiment, and accused halal food industries of sponsoring international terrorism.
During Easter 2019, local Muslim terrorists inspired by the Islamic State carried out an attack killing in several Christian churches and hotels.
This was the worst attack in Sri Lanka against civilians since the civil war ended in 2009, and prompted more discrimination against
Buddhist nationalists supported Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election as president in 2019. Since then, the government has proposed plans to in public and .
During the pandemic, the government , in violation of traditional Islamic funeral ceremonies.
In 2021, Amnesty International released about anti-Muslim prejudice in the country. The researchers urged Sri Lanka’s government to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act, which has been used prominent .
Muslims have also expressed , which Rauff Hakeem, the leader of the largest , the Sri Lankan Muslim Congress, has called his community’s biggest concern. Land seizures by the army have been , as well.
Unity or Division?
For now, ethnic tensions appear to be on hold. The common foe is the Rajapaksa family, as protesters demand that the president and prime minister step down.
An official spokesman from the Sri Lankan Muslim Congress, who requested to remain anonymous, told me that Muslims’ participation in protests has “surprised the government. Christians who came in thousands after Easter Sunday mass and the clergy of Buddhists in thousands all over the island came together under one banner as Sri Lankans. Not as Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim or Christians.”
Yet as wealthy.
Given Sinhalese nationalists’ that Muslims have suspect economic ties with the Middle East, some, including contacts of mine inside the country, have that leaders could channel ethnic tensions to blame minorities for the country’s economic downfall. Pro-government have frequently targeted minorities like Tamils and Muslims.
“The current protest movement’s focus on the commonality of experience, while understandable, does little to reassure Tamils and Muslims that they are safe from ethnic scapegoating for the country’s economic woes,” Mario Arulthas, a doctoral candidate studying Tamils and nationalism at SOAS University of London, .
Such scapegoating is “a tactic the state has historically used as a distraction during times of crisis, resulting in pogroms against these communities.”
As Sri Lanka goes forward, its citizens will confront not only the aftermath of the economic crisis, but these legacies of suspicion among ethnic groups.
