1 Dead, 10 Injured After Cops Open Fire on Protestors in Sri Lanka's Rambukkana
According to news agency AFP, the police shot at a crowd that had blockaded a highway in Rambukkana.
One person has died and 10 people were left wounded after police opened fire on protestors amid a clash in Sri Lanka's Rambukkana, as the country sees a prolonged agitation amid the financial crisis.
According to news agency AFP, the police shot at a crowd that had blockaded a highway in Rambukkana, causing the first death in the protests. The crowd was protesting over fuel prices, which were hiked late on Monday night.
According to a report by Sri Lanka local newspaper Daily Mirror, police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa confirmed that the police had fired shots after a clash between a group of protestors and police who were trying to disperse them.
The police spokesperson added that the protestors had tried to set fire to a three-wheeler, after which the police used tear gas canisters. However the protestors had allegedly hurled stones at the policemen after which the latter opened fire.
Several police officials were also reportedly injured in Tuesday's clash.
Sri Lankan citizens have been protesting since 31 March amid a major financial crisis. Street protests erupted against Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the nation faced shortage of essential commodities including fuel, food, and medicine.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a new Cabinet on Monday, 18 April.
(With inputs from AFP and Daily Mirror.)
