Ukraine Crisis: South Indian States Issue Helplines for Those Stranded

Helplines have been set up at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and at the state secretariat in Hyderabad.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com .

The helpline numbers at Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in .

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and to be in touch with the students/professionals from Telangana to extend all possible support.

Telangana's Minister for Industries and Information Technology, KT Rama Rao, has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safety of the stranded students.