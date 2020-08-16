Singapore Firm Calls Out ‘Racist’ Campaign Against Indian Workers

The global investment company, Temasek, stated that their reputation is shaped based on people’s values, passions and responsibilities.

The company’s workforce has people from 32 different nations across offices in eight countries.

The company noted that Temasek has its roots in Singapore, where ‘there is no place for xenophobia, racism or hate speech.’



“The very birth of Singapore as an independent nation was founded in the ideals of meritocracy, regardless of race, language or religion. What matters most to us in Temasek, are the values, the integrity, and the character and capability of our people,” read the statement.

The global investor stated that they are ‘very angry’ at the false claims and the Singaporeans among them are ‘ashamed at such hateful behaviour on the Singapore social media.’

They asserted that they stand by their ‘colleagues who have been dragged into this through no fault of their own.’