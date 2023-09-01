Singapore Elects Indian-Origin Former Minister Shanmugaratnam as President

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an Indian-origin politician, has been elected as Singapore's next president. The former minister won the presidential race with a majority of 70.4 percent, the country's election department announced on Friday, 1 September.
Shanmugaratnam will be taking over the office from incumbent President Halimah Yacob, who is Singapore's first female president, according to Reuters.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
