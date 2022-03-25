'Should Remove Russia From G20,' Says US President Joe Biden in Brussels

United States (US) President Joe Biden said on Thursday, 24 March, that Russia should be removed from the G20, an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues.

Biden was speaking at a press conference in Brussels, after a series of NATO meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has now completed a month.

He said that he would prefer if Russia is removed from the group, but should Indonesia or other nations disagree, he would ask that Ukraine leaders be allowed in for conversations, news agency AP reported.