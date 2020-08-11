Shooting Near White House Forces Trump to Briefly Leave Press Meet
Trump returned to the briefing shortly and announced that there had been a shootout outside the White House.
United States President Donald Trump had to briefly leave a live press meeting mid-sentence following a shootout outside the White House, where Trump was addressing media persons on Monday, 10 August.
On the first day of his now-revived daily coronavirus briefing, Trump had barely launched an attack on the system of mail-in voting and predicted that the stock market would reach “topping records, hopefully soon” when the security officer standing next to him approached him.
“Excuse me?” Trump asked the security officer, when approached. The officer then whispered details of the shootout to his ears, to which the President first said ‘oh’ then paused to look at the press and then walked out of the white house press briefing.
What did Trump say about the shootout?
However, Trump returned to the podium shortly and informed the press that there had been a shootout outside the White House and that everything was under control.
“There was a shooting outside of the White House and it seems to be very well under control. I’d like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work.”Donald Trump, President, United States
What is the Secret Service saying?
Following Trump’s return to the podium at the White House press briefing room, the Secret Service tweeted that “there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave,” while adding that officials are present at the scene.
In a fresh tweet, hours later, the Secret Service said that it is investigating a “USSS officer involved shooting” and that a “male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital.”
The statement also asserted that the White House complex was not breached at any point during the incident.
What actually happened?
- In a detailed statement, the Secret Police said that a 51-year male had approached a US Secret Service Uniformed Division officer stationed at corner of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House and told the officer he had a weapon.
- The suspect then turned around, ran towards the officer and then crouched into a shooter’s stance, as if he was about to fire a weapon. The SS officer then discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso.
- Officers then provided first aid to the suspect and both were taken to a local hospital.
