4 People, Including a Child, Dead in a Shooting in California
Orange County Police Department said that this is the worst attack in the county since 1997.
At least four people, including a child, were reported dead and one person was injured in a shooting in an office building in California on Wednesday, 31 March.
The attack took place in Orange County, The New York Times (NYT) reported.
Citing police sources, NYT reported that the suspect was also injured and hospitalised. Details of the victims are yet to be known.
Addressing the media, Orange County Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said that shots were still being fired at the site when the police arrived and found several victims.
“It’s just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community and our police department,” Amat said, as quoted by NYT, adding that it was the worst homicide in the county since 1997, when a gunman killed four people and was later killed by the police at the Caltrans maintenance yard.
California Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to call the attack “horrifying and heartbreaking”.
Representative of California’s 45th Congressional District, Katie Porter said she was “deeply saddened” and her team was monitoring the situation.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.