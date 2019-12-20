Two Dead in Shooting at Municipal Building in North Carolina
Two people were killed and two wounded on Friday morning, 20 December, in a shooting at a government facility in North Carolina, according to city officials, who said they had stabilized the situation.
No other information about victims in the shooting at a Winston-Salem public works building would be released until a 2 pm EST news conference, Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters.
Winston-Salem city spokesman Ed McNeal said: "There is no ongoing threat."
Sanitation worker Dwight Black, 66, was running five minutes late when he parked his car at the facility.
He said he was about to swipe his card to enter the building when people ran past him.
"I didn't know what was happening so I just kind of got out of the way until I could ascertain what was going on," he added.
Black ran back to his car and said other people did the same and drove off. He said he just stood back and watched until police arrived.
Numerous police cars were on the scene in the late morning.
Workers in the reflective gear worn by city sanitation workers were seen standing in a parking lot talking to each other. The scene outside the building appeared calm.
Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots. He said he and the coworker ran and hid in a ditch, where they heard more gunshots.
