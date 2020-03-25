‘Shocked, Unfortunate’: Leaders Condemn Gurudwara Attack in Kabul
At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurudwara on Wednesday, 25 March, in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident in his address to the people of Varanasi on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurudwara, PTI reported.
‘Extremely Reprehensible’
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday termed the attack as "extremely reprehensible" and said he is praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemned the attack and said that these killings are a grim reminder of the atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries.
In another tweet, Puri, who is also the Union housing and urban affairs minister, said that he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who assured him that necessary steps are being taken to extend a helping hand.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal have also strongly condemned the attack.
Amarinder Singh described the attack as extremely "tragic and unfortunate".
"Horrific news coming from Kabul where a barbaric terror attack happened in the Gurudwara Guru Har Rai. It's extremely tragic and unfortunate. Request (Afghanistan) President @Ashraf Ghani Ji to find out the perpetrators and look after our people," Singh tweeted.
Condemning the attack, Union Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she requests External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to issue immediate instructions to the Indian High Commission to ensure the safety of the Sikhs.
Meanwhile,Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the barbaric attack and urged Modi to take up the issue of safety of the Sikh community with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani urgently.
(With inputs from PTI.)
