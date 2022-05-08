Around 60 Feared Dead After School Bombed in Lugansk in East Ukraine: Governor
"There were a total of 90 people, 27 were saved," Sergii Gaidai said on Telegram.
Around 60 people, who were sheltering in a village school in Lugansk in east Ukraine, are feared dead after it was hit by an air strike, the area's regional governor informed on Sunday, 8 May, reported AFP. The incident took place on Saturday.
"Bilogorivka (village) was hit in an airstrike," said Sergii Gaidai.
"The bombs fell on the school, and unfortunately, it was completely destroyed. There were a total of 90 people, 27 were saved," he said on Telegram. "Sixty people who were in the school are very probably dead."
Rescue workers were not able to work overnight owing to the threat of new strikes, however, they resumed their work on Sunday.
Gaidai added that an air strike had also hit a house in the neighbouring village of Shepilivka. Eleven people were sheltering in the basement, and rescuers were looking for survivors there as well.
