‘Serious’ State of Border to Impact Indo-China Ties: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said without peace and tranquility at the border, the rest of the relationship between the two nations cannot go on as usual. “Clearly peace and tranquility is the basis for the relationship,” he said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar will be attending the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Moscow on 9-10 September.

It will be the 3rd CFM meeting that India will be attending as a full member of SCO. Earlier, two meetings were held in Beijing (China) on 23-24 April 2018 & Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic) on 21-22 May 2019.