ADVERTISEMENT

Series of Tornadoes Hit Several Parts of US; 50 Reported Dead

Other areas like northern Arkansas, Tennessee and Illinois were also severely impacted.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>50 people are feared dead in a devastating series of tornadoes which hit Kentucky and several other parts of the United States.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

50 people are feared dead in a devastating series of tornadoes which hit Kentucky and several other parts of the United States on Friday, 10 December, reported news agency Reuters.

Quoting Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the report said that the number of death could go further up in coming days.

It added that a spokeswoman for Kentucky's emergency management service said that rescue officials had not confirmed figures for deaths or injuries as of early Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the worst affected areas was western Kentucky where about 110 people were inside a candle factory when the tornado ripped through.

Other areas like northern Arkansas, Tennessee and Illinois were also among the states which were hit by the tornadoes.

Also Read

Death Toll Rises to 22 as Tornadoes, Severe Storms Hit Alabama

Death Toll Rises to 22 as Tornadoes, Severe Storms Hit Alabama

(With inputs from Reuters)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT