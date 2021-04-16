Senior Diplomat Confirms UAE’s Role in Mediating Indo-Pak Talks

UAE's envoy to the USA, Yousef Al Otaiba, recently confirmed his country’s role in brokering talks between India and Pakistan to achieve a "healthy and functional" relationship, The Indian Express reported.

This is the first official confirmation that has come from the country regarding its role in mediating between the two countries.

Responding to a question from the former US National Security Advisor HR McMaster on whether the UAE was helping India and Pakistan to arrive at a better conversation with Mr Otaiba, who is one of the most senior diplomats in UAE reportedly said,