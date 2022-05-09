'For Security of Our Motherland': Putin Delivers Victory Day Speech in Moscow

On the occasion of Victory Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, 9 May, addressed the parade in Moscow, starting his speech by congratulating the Russian forces on defeating Nazi Germany 77 years ago in the Second World War.

He then wasted no time in moving on to the war in Ukraine.

"It is the same now. You are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of our motherland. The day of victory is close to each of our hearts. There is no family in Russia that wasn’t scorched by the great patriotic war. We are proud of the generation of victors."