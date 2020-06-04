In Southern China on Thursday, 4 June, a knife-weilding attacker wounded 37 students and two adults at a primary school, said officials.The local media has identified a security guard as the perpetrator, according to AFP.All the victims, incuding teaching staff have been sent to a local hospital and are not in serious danger, authorities in Cangwu County, Guangxi region stated.The incident took place at the Wangfu Central Primary School at 8:30 am on Thursday, when the children routinely arrive for their classes.The attacker, the government said was allegedly aged around 50, and was "under control."Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in China had been closed for months. The schools had only re-opened in May.The incident is very alarming as a number of schools have been hit by attacks in recent yeas, forcing authorities to step up security amid calls and demand for research into the root causes of these acts.(With inputs from AFP)China to Allow US Flights Even as Trump Bans Flights From China We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.