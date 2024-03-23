Securing India's Defence Supply Chains in an Insecure World

The Global Order is going through an unprecedented structural transformation. On one hand, while China is emerging as the main challenger to the American preponderance, on the other hand, as American influence declines, we see increasing attempts to slow the rise of China by limiting its access to key supply chains and ‘decoupling’ two economies.

In this context, India has two-fold strategic goals. Firstly, it wants to maintain its posture of strategic autonomy thereby not joining any US-led military alliance or blocs. Secondly, India also recognises the threat it faces from China.

The Quad is one such product of India’s strategic thinking. Similarly, under the ‘Act East’ policy, India’s outreach towards Southeast Asia is another indicator of attempts to balance the Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. It is in this context that one should see issues like decoupling and indigenisation of the defence industry. However, the task is much more complex than it seems.