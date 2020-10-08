Trump Says Won’t Participate After 2nd Prez Debate Goes Virtual
“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump said on Thursday, adding that he would not waste his time on it.
Soon after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Thursday, 8 October, that the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually in the aftermath of President Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that he would not participate.
"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Thursday morning, adding that he would not waste his time on it.
A statement from the Trump campaign also stated that President Trump would not be participating in the virtual debate, saying, “The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”
The Trump campaign added that the president “will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate” and that there was no need for this “unilateral declaration”.
The Biden campaign however said on Thursday morning that the Democratic nominee would participate in the virtual event.
"Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression," the campaign told ABC News.
On Thursday, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said a week before the scheduled meet in Miami that the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations”. However, it said that moderator would remain in Miami, Associated Press reported.
(With inputs from Associated Press and ABC News.)
