Trump Says Won’t Participate After 2nd Prez Debate Goes Virtual

Soon after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Thursday, 8 October, that the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually in the aftermath of President Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that he would not participate.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Thursday morning, adding that he would not waste his time on it.

A statement from the Trump campaign also stated that President Trump would not be participating in the virtual debate, saying, “The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”