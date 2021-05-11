Nine, Including 7 Children, Killed in Shooting at Russia School

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed on Tuesday, 11 May, when a teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, AFP reported.

Four of the children were boys and three girls, reported Reuters, quoting Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of the Tatarstan region.

Twenty-one others, most of them children, were injured in the incident that saw a 19-year-old suspect, a registered owner of a gun, being detained. Reports said that Russian investigators found that he is a Kazan resident.

According to BBC, the shooter posted on social media before the incident, saying that he planned to kill a "huge number" of people before shooting himself. Photos allegedly show him wearing a black mask with the word "god" written across it.