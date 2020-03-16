Saudi’s Crown Prince, Backed by the King, Moves for Absolute Power

The news seeped out of Saudi Arabia into international outlets late on 6 March, King Salman’s brother, Prince Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz, had been detained along with the king’s nephew Prince Mohammad bin Nayef, former crown prince and interior minister.

Reports disseminated to the media said the charge was treason. Prince Ahmad’s son, Nayef Bin Ahmad, and Prince Mohammad’s half-brother, Prince Nawaf, were also arrested.

Amid silence from Saudi official and private media, rumours flew about the king’s health and an impending succession. The Saudi government finally ended some of this chatter on social media and in news outlets with images of King Salman’s meeting on March 8 with the new Saudi ambassadors to Uruguay and Ukraine.