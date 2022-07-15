ADVERTISEMENT
Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to Israeli Jets Ahead of US Prez Joe Biden's Visit
This is the latest gesture of goodwill by Saudi Arabia towards the Jewish nation.
i
In an apparent gesture of goodwill towards Israel, Saudi Arabia said on Friday, 15 July that it was lifting restrictions on all carriers using its airspace. This comes ahead of United States President Joe Biden's visit to the West Asian country.
This is the latest move of Saudi Arabia towards effecting friendship with Israel, which it had refused to recognise despite the latter's attempt to forge ties with Arab nations.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×