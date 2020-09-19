Ruth Badger Ginsburg, Gender Equality Champion, Passes Away at 87
On Friday, Ruth Badger Ginsburg passed away at 87 from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.
United States Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg passed away Friday. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.
The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family.
Ginsburg, a cultural and feminist icon, was the architect for the legal fight for women's rights in the 1970s. She served 27 years in the highest court of the United States, becoming one of its key members.
Her passing brings into spotlight a Supreme Court vacancy during a presidential campaign, and brings with it an inevitable but tumultuous battle about who will succeed her.
Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Twitter Mourns The Loss Of A Huge Icon
"RIP Queen" and "No. No. No." trended on Twitter shortly after the announcement of her passing.
