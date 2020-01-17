Russia’s Cabinet Resigns & It’s All Part of Vladimir Putin’s Plan

On 15 January, Putin gave his annual state of the nation address and unveiled ‘serious changes to the political system.’ In response to the proposed constitutional amendments, which Putin is promoting as ‘reforms,’ Prime Minister Medvedev and his government resigned.

This move should not be seen as protest, although it might be useful for Medvedev, a longtime ally of Putin’s, to feign independence and appear as if he made the move in dissent. He and Putin orchestrated similar actions in 2008 and again in 2011.

The goal of Putin and his allies is to forestall popular protest among those tired of Putin’s long reign.

Putin’s proposal to redefine the separation of power between the Duma, presidency and prime minister would allow parliament to select the prime minister, a power now in the hands of the president. Together with an agreement to impose strict two-term limits on future presidents, this change suggests that Putin will leave the presidency.

Future presidents would retain control of the security forces and the military but must consult the State Council.