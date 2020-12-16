Russian Prez Putin Congratulates Joe Biden on Winning US Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 15 December, congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden for his victory in the 3 November US Presidential elections. Putin is among the last world leaders to acknowledge Biden’s win.
This comes hours after the Electoral College elected Joe Biden the next US president, formalising the former Democratic vice president's win.
Putin said that he "wished the president-elect every success" and was "ready for interaction and contact, reported USA Today.
Expressing confidence, Putin, in his message, said, “Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, effectively contribute to solving many problems and meeting challenges that the world is facing today.”
Putin noted that Russian-American cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would meet the interests of both nations and the entire international community.
“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you,” the Russian president said.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro also congratulated Biden on Tuesday.
President-elect Joe Biden clinched 306 electoral college votes, with President Trump trailing at 232 electoral college votes. The US electoral system selects a number of electors from each state based on its population. These electors cast their ballot for the presidential candidate that carried their respective state in the election.
(With inputs from USA Today)
