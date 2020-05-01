Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, 30 April, reported news agency AP. He has told President Vladimir Putin that he will be in self-isolation.Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties, the news agency reported, adding that the prime minister said that he would stay in touch on key issues.Fifty-four-year-old Mishustin was named prime minister just four months ago, in January 2020. The prime minister is also reportedly the first prominent politician to be infected with the virus that has gripped the world."What's happening to you can happen to anyone, and I've always been saying this," Putin reportedly told Mishustin on a video call.Russia recorded 7,099 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, spiking the total to 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths, according to the government's daily coronavirus update.(With inputs from AP) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)