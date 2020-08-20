Russian Opposition Leader in Coma; ‘Poisoned by Something in Tea’

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was unconscious in a hospital after suffering from suspected poisoning, his spokeswoman said on Thursday, 20 August.

Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary for the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Navalny founded in 2011, tweeted: "This morning Navalny was returning to Moscow from Tomsk. During the flight, he fell ill. The plane made an urgent landing in Omsk. Alexei has toxic poisoning."

"We suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into (his) tea. It was the only thing he drank since morning. Doctors are saying that the toxic agent absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Right now, Alexei is unconscious."