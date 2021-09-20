8 Dead, 6 Injured After Shooter Opens Fire at University Campus in Russia's Perm

Eight people have been killed and six injured after a student opened fire at a university in Russia's city of Perm, the country's RT reported.

The shooting suspect, who has been identified as a student of the university, was wounded while being detained, AFP reported.

Earlier on Monday, the school’s social media warned everyone who was on campus to leave or barricade themselves inside a room.

Videos emerging from the scene showed people escaping through the windows and also showed an armed person dressed in black, wearing a helmet making their way across the campus.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from RT and AFP.)