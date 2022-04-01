Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine To Resume Today via Video Conference
Catch all the updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine here.
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are due to resume on Friday, 1 April, via video conference. The focus of the talks will be on a peace framework presented by the Ukrainian delegation during a face-to-face meeting in Istanbul earlier this week.
The United States (US) and Britain said that they respect India’s decision to continue importing oil from Moscow amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but a top US official said that the Biden administration does not want to see a “rapid acceleration” of such purchases, Al Jazeera reported.
The US said that President Putin’s demand for payment in ruble from foreign buyers was a sign of "desperation".
Ukraine said on Thursday that Russia had vacated the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant after weeks of occupation.
A convoy of Ukrainian buses left for Mariupol to deliver humanitarian aid and rescue trapped civilians, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said.
EU Sanctions Won't Remain Unanswered: Russia
Russia warned on Friday that it will respond to sanctions by the European Union (EU).
"The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered… the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans," a senior foreign ministry official told the RIA news agency.
