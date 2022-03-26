ADVERTISEMENT
Russia-Ukraine War: Biden in Poland; UN Says 3.7 Mn People Fled Ukraine

UN says 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's attack on the country

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates.</p></div>
The Russian Army said on Friday, 25 March, that 1,351 soldiers have been killed in Ukraine. The Army also said that 419,736 civilians have been evacuated from Ukraine, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has landed in Poland near the Ukraine border.

  • United States would be taking in up to 1,00,000 Ukrainian war refugees, the White House said on Thursday

  • Almost 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on 24 February, according to the UN's refugee agency

9:00 AM , 26 Mar

3.7 Mn People Have Fled Ukraine So Far: UN

Around 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on 24 February, the UN said on Friday.

