Russia-Ukraine War: Biden in Poland; UN Says 3.7 Mn People Fled Ukraine
UN says 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's attack on the country
The Russian Army said on Friday, 25 March, that 1,351 soldiers have been killed in Ukraine. The Army also said that 419,736 civilians have been evacuated from Ukraine, AFP reported.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has landed in Poland near the Ukraine border.
United States would be taking in up to 1,00,000 Ukrainian war refugees, the White House said on Thursday
Almost 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on 24 February, according to the UN's refugee agency
