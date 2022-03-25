Ukraine War: Joe Biden To Visit Polish Town Today, Says Remove Russia From G20

With the Russian siege of Ukraine crossing the one-month mark, the G7 countries on Thursday, 24 March, backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC's) investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

The G7 said in a statement, "We remain appalled by and condemn the devastating attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools."

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden has said that Russia should be removed from the G20, an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues.

Having asked European Union (EU) for quick membership, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Hungarian President Viktor Orban not to block Kyiv’s bid to join the EU.