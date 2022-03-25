Ukraine War: Joe Biden To Visit Polish Town Today, Says Remove Russia From G20
With the Russian siege of Ukraine crossing the one-month mark, the G7 countries on Thursday, 24 March, backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC's) investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
The G7 said in a statement, "We remain appalled by and condemn the devastating attacks on the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools."
Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden has said that Russia should be removed from the G20, an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues.
Having asked European Union (EU) for quick membership, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Hungarian President Viktor Orban not to block Kyiv’s bid to join the EU.
UN General Assembly, on Thursday, approved the resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire
Zelenskyy says that there is a "real" threat that Moscow would use chemical weapons in Ukraine, and has asked NATO to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military support
United States would be taking in up to 1,00,000 Ukrainian war refugees, the White House said on Thursday
Almost 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on 24 February, according to the UN's refugee agency
Former Russian President Says Sanctions Won't Sway Moscow
Dmitry Medvedev, Russian ex-president and deputy head of the country's security council, said on Friday that it was "foolish" to believe that western sanctions against Russian businesses would have any effect on Moscow.
US Prez to Visit Polish Town 80 KM Away From Ukraine
US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border on Friday, in an attempt to signal cooperation among western countries against Russia.
Air Force One will land in the Polish town of Rzeszow, bringing Biden less than 80 kilometres from Ukraine, AP reported.
Sanctions Have Come a Little Late: Zelenskyy
In a video message posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European Council members for applying sanctions against Russia, but said it was “a little late.”
He added that if the sanctions had been preventative, there was a chance Russia would not have gone to war.
"You applied sanctions. We are grateful. These are powerful steps but it was a little late. If it had been preventative, Russia would not have gone to war," Zelenskyy said.
