Russia-Ukraine War: 100K People Trapped in Mariupol, Says Prez Zelenskyy
Catch all the live updates on the Russian war on Ukraine here.
A day after "two super bombs" were dropped in the beseiged city of Mariupol, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed on Wednesday, 23 March, that over 1,00,000 people were trapped in the city.
Local Mariupol authorities had said after the blasts, "It is clear that the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol, they want to raze it to the ground, to reduce it to ashes," news agency AFP reported.
Further, Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament on Tuesday, that his country was on the brink of surviving its war.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict will resume on Wednesday, 23 March.
Moscow and Kyiv exchanged the first prisoners of war on Tuesday, the human rights commissioner in Russia has said
Zelenskyy called on Pope Francis to mediate the ongoing conflict to help alleviate human suffering
Two "super powerful bombs" hit the port city of Mariupol on Tuesday amid ongoing rescue efforts
US President Joe Biden on Monday called India "somewhat shaky" on the Western sanctions punishing Russia
Biden has said that there are clear signs that Russia is considering using biological weapons against Ukraine
Zelenskyy said that NATO should announce whether it will assimilate Ukraine as a member or if it was afraid of Russia
Greek Foreign Minister To Deliver Humanitarian Aid in Mariupol Himself
With severe bombardement taking place in Mariupol, Nikos Dendias, the Greek foreign minister, has announced that he will make a trip to the besieged city to deliver humanitarian aid himself.
The minister said he sent a note to the “Ukrainian side asking for the facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian aid in Mariupol and another note verbale to the Russian side asking not to obstruct it.”
‘Russian Looted & Destroyed New Lab at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant’: Ukraine
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of “looting and destroying” a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant which functions to improve management of radioactive waste, among other uses.
The state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said the laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world”, Al Jazeera reported.
'Will Use Nuclear Weapons if Country’s Existence Is Threatened': Russia
Russia has said that it will use nuclear weapons only if the country's existence is threatened.
Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that there’s no other reason Russia could use nuclear weapons, Russian media RIA Novosti reported.
