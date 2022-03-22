Ukraine: Zelenskyy Calls for Talks With Putin, Biden Says India's Stance 'Shaky'
Catch all the live updates on the Russian war on Ukraine here.
US President Biden has said that there are clear signs that Russia is considering using biological weapons against Ukraine
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday that the war will have a "marginal impact" on India's economy
At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on Sunday, according to UN
Ukraine on Monday rejected and crossed Russia's deadline to surrender the port city of Mariupol
'NATO Should Openly Say It's Afraid of Russia': Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should announce whether it will assimilate war-torn Ukraine as a member or if it was afraid of Russia.
"NATO should either say now that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not accepting us because they are afraid of Russia – which is true," Zelenskyy said in an interview to Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster.
India 'Somewhat Shaky' on Western Sanctions on Russia: US Prez Biden
United States President Joe Biden on Monday called India "somewhat shaky" on the Western sanctions punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong so has Australia in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression," he was quoted as saying.
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, colloquially the Quad or QUAD, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and United States.
Zelenskyy Calls for Direct Talks With Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday again called for direct talks "in any format" with his Russian counterpart.
"Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums. We should be destroyed first,” he stated.
Russian Forces Blocking Sea of Azov, Sumy: Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces are holding the land corridor with Crimea and are blocking Ukrainian access to the Sea of Azov. The city of Sumy is also partially blocked while artillery shelling continues on the city of Kharkiv.
"Hostile aviation continues to destroy infrastructure objects in Ukraine in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts with rocket-bomb strikes," it said in a statement on Tuesday.
