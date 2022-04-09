ADVERTISEMENT
Ukraine Live|Priyanka Chopra Asks World Leaders To Help: 'Can't Stand and Watch'

Catch all the updates from the Russia-Ukraine war here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, 5 April.</p></div>
Actor and UNICEF goodwill advisor Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, 9 April, took to Instagram to urge world leaders to stand up for refugees and “help people displaced from Ukraine and around the world.”

"We can't stand by and watch," she said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians and called for more weapons and harsher sanctions.

  • The United Nations General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council

  • Ukraine on Friday claimed that 17,000 Russian troops have been killed since the war began on 24 February.

9:53 AM , 09 Apr

Zelenskky Seeks 'Firm Global Response' to Missile Strike at Train Station

Zelenskyy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians.

Blaming Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing Ukraine, Zelenskyy, according to Reuters, said:

"We expect a firm global response to this war crime.”
9:53 AM , 09 Apr

'Help People Displaced From Ukraine': Priyanka Chopra Urges World Leaders

Actor and UNICEF goodwill advisor Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, 9 April, took to Instagram to urge world leaders to stand up for refugees and "help people displaced from Ukraine and around the world."


"It is one of the fastest large-scale displacement of children since World War two. None of these children will ever be the same after what we have seen," Chopra said in a video uploaded on Instagram.

She also uploaded a UNICEF donation link to her bio.

